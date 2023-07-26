These are the 30 flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Wednesday, July 26) – including British Airways and easyJet flights.

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 6.05am – easyJet EZY8417 to Nice ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.15am – easyJet EZY8761 to Malta ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.40am – British Airways BA2880 to Palma Mallorca ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7am – easyJet EZY8285 to Catania ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.05am – easyJet EZY8841 to Ljubljana DELAYED until 8.30am | 7.20am – easyJet EZY8435 to Calvi DELAYED until 8.20am | 7.25am – easyJet EZY8771 to Tirana DELAYED until 9.30am | 8am – W95735 to Faro DELAYED until 9.25am | 8am – easyJet EZY8403/EJU8403 to Paris ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.50am – W45785 to Milan-Malpensa DELAYED until 10.55am | 8.50am – easyJet EZY6491 to Palermo DELAYED until 10am | 10am – W95793 to Catania ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10.25am – British Airways BA2826 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 11.25am – easyJet EJU8409 to Paris ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 1.25pm – British Airways BA2604 to Rhodes DELAYED until 1.52pm | 2.05pm – British Airways BA2732/vueling VY9973 to Arrecife DELAYED until 2.50pm | 2.50pm – British Airways BA2600/vueling VY9937 to Gran Canaria DELAYED until 3.10pm | 3pm – 6Z403 to Paphos ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 3.10pm – British Airways BA2660 to Dalaman DELAYED until 4.30pm | 3.10pm – British Airways BA2848 to Kos DELAYED until 3.55pm | 3.50pm – British Airways BA2616/vueling VY9939 to Cagliari DELAYED until 17.06pm | 4.55pm – British Airways BA28446 to Catania ENQUIRE AIRLINE

ARRIVALS – cancelled: 7.25am – easyJet EZY8402/EJU8402 from Paris | 7.35am – easyJet EZY806 from Edinburgh | 12.40pm – British Airways BA2881 from Palma Mallorca | 1.40pm – easyJet EZY8762 from Malta | 2pm – easyJet EZY8286 from Catania | 2pm – 6Z402 from Paphos | 2.10pm – British Airways BA2827 from Amsterdam | 5.10pm – Wizz Air W95794 from Catania

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Why have travel plans from Gatwick been thrown into chaos?

Passengers travelling to and from London Gatwick Airport have seen their travel plans thrown into chaos – with staff shortages and poor weather blamed for flight cancellations and delays. Forty of Gatwick’s 405 scheduled flights were cancelled on Monday [July 24] due to air traffic control issues.Thunderstorms across Europe, coupled with wildfires tearing through Greece, led to restrictions on all flight routes. Speaking to the Independent, a spokesperson from the airport added: “Gatwick has more flights to Europe than any other UK airport and can be impacted disproportionately by disruption on the Continent. We are working closely with our airline partners to minimise disruption and apologise to any passengers who may be inconvenienced.” Read the full story here.

How many passengers are easyJet bringing back to London from Rhodes?

It's been a disrupted start to to the holidays at London Gatwick. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

EasyJet have announced reparation flights from wildfire ravaged Rhodes starting from Monday [July 24]. The air carrier will bring over 400 additional holidaymakers back to London on two reparations flights from the Greek island to Gatwick Airport. The flights are in addition to the nine already operating between Rhodes and the UK. Read the full story here.

Why are there no flights to Catania, Italy?

No flights to or from the UK will land at Catania airport until 26 July following a fire in a terminal building last Sunday night (16 July), the cause of which has not yet been confirmed. The airport was due to reopen earlier this week but authorities have now said that Terminal A, where the fire happened, will reopen on 24 July.

Which company has suspended strike action at the airport?

More London Gatwick Airport strikes have been suspended, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said on Monday [July 24], with workers either having accepted or being balloted on new pay offers. Strikes by DHL workers have been cancelled completely after they voted to accept a 15 per cent rise, as well as an uplift in skills pay, meaning workers will see their hourly rates increase by between 15 per cent and 31 per cent. A new shift premium of £1.25 per hour for between 00.00 hrs and 04.59 hrs has also been secured, increasing workers’ hourly rates by 23 per cent and 43 per cent during those hours. ASC and Menzies workers are currently balloting on improved offers. If the ASC workers reject the pay offer, they will go ahead with strike action scheduled between July 28 and August 1 as well as strikes between August 4 and August 8. Strikes by Menzies workers between July 28 and August 1 have been suspended, however if the offer is rejected, strikes between August 4 and August 8 will go ahead. Read the full story here.

What industrial action could affect your journey to Gatwick this week?

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and London Gatwick Airport have urged customers in Sussex to plan ahead and check every journey before setting off between Monday, July 17 and Sunday, July 30, as a result of national industrial action. National strike action by the RMT union will take place on Saturday, July 29.

Why has easyJet cancelled flights between July and September at Gatwick?

easyJet has has cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport. The news comes as a huge blow as people prepare to travel on their summer holidays. The airline has blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing regular cancellations and they airline said they had made ‘some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick’.

What are the £2.2bn growth plans Gatwick has submitted?

London Gatwick this week submitted an application - known as a Development Consent Order (DCO) - to the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), outlining its ambition to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway. By investing in its long-term future, London Gatwick will also enhance the crucial economic role it plays by creating around 14,000 new jobs and injecting £1 billion into the region’s economy every year. You can read full story here.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”