London Gatwick ‘open and operating normally’ after Just Stop Oil protesters target departure gates

London Gatwick is ‘open and operating normally’ after protesters from Just Stop Oil targeted the airport’s departure gates.

Seven activists entered the South Terminal at around 8am, and used suitcases with lock-on devices to block the departure gates.

Video posted on social media by Just Stop Oil shows travellers walking over the eco-protesters.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “London Gatwick is open and operating normally today.

“There are a small number of protestors at the airport who have now been arrested and are being removed from the airport.”

A statement on the Just Stop Oil website said: “As long as political leaders fail to take swift and decisive action to protect our communities from the worst effects of climate breakdown, Just Stop Oil supporters, working with other groups internationally, will take the proportionate action necessary to generate much needed political pressure.

“This summer, areas of key importance to the fossil fuel economy will be declared sites of civil resistance around the world.”

The group said the protest at Gatwick comes as part of the ‘Oil Kills international uprising’, where 21 groups across 12 countries have taken action at 17 airports so far.