Thousands are cycling in the London to Brighton Bike Ride today (Sunday, June 16).

Cyclists set off in waves every half an hour from 6am to 9.30am from Clapham Common in South London.

The route ends at Brighton seafront. People can view the map here.

Organisers the British Heart Foundation said: "The 54-mile route is mostly on closed, traffic-free, tarmac roads.”

The BHF has also provided a route map, which shows various refreshment points, including ones in Sussex. These are: The Crown at Turners Hill, Ardingly Showground, St George’s Retreat at Ditchling Common and Ditchling Beacon.

The AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news is showing that the B2028 is closed. It said: “Road closed due to London to Brighton Bike Ride on B2028 from A264 Copthorne Common Road to the B2110.”

It also showed that the B2272 is closed, saying: “Road closed due to London to Brighton Bike Ride on B2272 Franklynn Road from B2028 West Common to B2112 Hazelgrove Road.”

The B2112 Wivelsfield Road is closed from B2272 Franklynn Road to A272 Rocky Lane; from A272 Rocky Lane to Hurstwood Lane; and from Hurstwood Lane to B2113 Folders Lane. The road is also closed from B2113 Folders Lane to Beacon Road, all the way down the Ditchling Road and into Coldean Lane.