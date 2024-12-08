A fault with the signalling system at London Victoria means that the line is currently disrupted, Southern have confirmed.

As a result, trains running to and from this station may be cancelled or delayed.

The disruption is expected until 2pm, Southern added.

A Southern spokesperson said: “An ongoing signalling fault means some of the infrastructure is not available. Network Rail is working on the problem and once more information is available, we'll update you further.

“Limited platform availability at the station means your service may arrive and depart from a different platform than normal. Carefully check information screens at London Victoria before you board to ensure you travel on the correct train.

“In addition to this, some trains will be slowed on arrival into the station whilst the driver waits for an available platform. This means your travel time is likely to extend by at least 10 minutes.

“If absolutely necessary, Southern may have to cancel or change the stopping pattern of a service to level out traffic in the area, and to reduce delay to other services.

“You should travel as you normally would at the moment.”

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.