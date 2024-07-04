Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern has announced that there will be a queueing system in place this weekend for the Love Supreme Festival.

A spokesperson on X said the 2024 festival is taking place in the Glynde area from Friday, July 5, to Sunday, July 7.

They said: “Trains to and from Glynde station and along our East Coastway route will be busier than usual with a queueing system in place on Saturday and Sunday.”

Southern said people can check ahead at www.nationalrail.co.uk.

People can find out more about the festival at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Love Supreme is the UK’s only jazz festival to include camping and launched in 2013. Since then it has attracted big names with 2021 artists, including TLC, The Isley Brothers, Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes, and Sister Sledge.