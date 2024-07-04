Love Supreme Festival 2024: busy trains expected at East Sussex village as queueing system announced
A spokesperson on X said the 2024 festival is taking place in the Glynde area from Friday, July 5, to Sunday, July 7.
They said: “Trains to and from Glynde station and along our East Coastway route will be busier than usual with a queueing system in place on Saturday and Sunday.”
Southern said people can check ahead at www.nationalrail.co.uk.
People can find out more about the festival at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.
Love Supreme is the UK’s only jazz festival to include camping and launched in 2013. Since then it has attracted big names with 2021 artists, including TLC, The Isley Brothers, Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes, and Sister Sledge.
This year, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Oliva Dean and NONAME are performing, with other artists including: Kool & The Gang, Romesh Ranganathan and a tribute to the late Benjamin Zephaniah.
