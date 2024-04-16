Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK’s leading scheduled coach operator is reassuring passengers that they will still be able to reach their destinations, with services operating along diverted routes between Friday, May 10 and Monday, May 13.

The National Express services operating on diverted routes during the closure are:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

– 025 between Worthing and London via Brighton and Gatwick Airport

National Express has confirmed that coach services will continue to run during the upcoming weekend closure of the M25 between junctions 9 and 10. Picture by Michael Molloy

– 200 between Bristol and Gatwick Airport via Heathrow Airport

– 201 between Swansea and Gatwick Airport via Cardiff, Bristol and Heathrow Airport

– 205 between Poole and Gatwick Airport via Bournemouth and Heathrow Airport

– 210 between Wolverhampton and Gatwick Airport via Birmingham, Oxford and Heathrow Airport

– 230 between Derby and Gatwick Airport via Nottingham, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Luton and Heathrow Airport

Ed Rickard, network director for National Express UK and Ireland, said: “Our dedicated teams have planned our coach service diversions to ensure all of our customers are able get to their destinations safely and as quickly as possible during the full closure of the M25 between junctions 9 and 10.

“The previous M25 closure in March was unprecedented, not having been seen since the 1980s, and yet our collective efforts meant that we were able to keep our coach network moving with customers experiencing minimal disruption to their journeys.

“We are again encouraging customers to allow plenty of time for their travel and to track their service on www.nationalexpress.com/coachtracker.

“We are also contacting customers who are affected by the diversion to offer a free amendment to their ticket should they wish to change their travel plans.”

Customers can expect a safe and comfortable experience on board, with leather reclining seats, free Wi-Fi, USB power sockets and a generous luggage allowance of up to 20kg.