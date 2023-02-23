M25 collision: Two men aged 31 and 28 pronounced dead at the scene, two other men hospitalised with 'serious injuries'

Two men, aged 31 and 28, have died following a serious collision on the M25 near Redhill, while another two men have been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’, Surrey Police has reported.

The collision, involving one vehicle, took place near the junction with the M23 at Bletchingley at around 3am this (February 23) morning.

Surrey Police said a 31-year-old man and 28-year-old man have sadly died at the scene. Two other men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, police added

The anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 will remain closed from Junction 8 to Junction 6 whilst police carry out an investigation. Surrey Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternative route.

