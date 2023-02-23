M25 collision: Two men aged 31 and 28 pronounced dead at the scene, two other men hospitalised with 'serious injuries'

The collision, involving one vehicle, took place near the junction with the M23 at Bletchingley at around 3am this (February 23) morning.
Surrey Police said a 31-year-old man and 28-year-old man have sadly died at the scene. Two other men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, police added
The anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 will remain closed from Junction 8 to Junction 6 whilst police carry out an investigation. Surrey Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternative route.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or captured anything on dashcam to contact them quoting PR/P23038218.