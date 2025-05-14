A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a collision on the M25, police have said.

Officers were called to the M25 at 3.46am this morning (May 14) following a collision between an HGV and a road sweeper between J6 and J5 anticlockwise.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A man aged 30 and a woman aged 25 have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without due care.

“The M25 is currently closed on the B carriageway (anticlockwise) between J6 and J5.

“These closures are likely to remain in place for several hours.

“Please use alternative routes where possible, and we will update you once the carriageway has reopened.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who may witnessed this collision, or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident.

“If you have any information that might assist our investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45250057149 using one of the options below:

“Use our 24/7 live chat service available on this website (www.surrey.police.uk)

“Use our online form to provide an update to this incident or select from our other contact us forms.

“Call us on our non-emergency number, 101

If you would rather not speak to police or to prefer to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or completing their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.