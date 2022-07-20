The closure has been in place since about 1am on Wednesday with emergency services on the scene, National Highways said.

Surrey Police have now issued a witness appeal.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a single vehicle collision on the M3 this morning (20 July), after a car collided with the central reservation at around 12.45am.

National Highways is advising drivers to plan ahead as the M3 is closed between junction 2 (M25) and junction 3 (Lightwater)

“Sadly, the driver, a 69-year-old man, and the passenger, a 67-year-old woman, were both declared dead the scene.

"Their next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Police said the collision took place between junctions 2 and 3 (westbound towards Lightwater) and the carriageway will be shut ‘for at least a few more hours’.

The eastbound carriageway has now re-opened two lanes.

People who saw the incident, or have dashcam footage, are asked to contact police at www.surrey.police.uk, quoting PR/45220077435 or call 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

National Highways said that westbound and lane 4 and 3 eastbound are likely to remain closed into the afternoon but lanes 1 and 2 have re-opened eastbound.

National Highways has advised road users travelling westbound to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M3 at J2 and join the M25 clockwise.

Travel on the M25 clockwise and exit at J13.

Take the exit for the A30 and follow to the A308.

Take the exit for the A30 Egham By-Pass.

Follow the A30 through Sunningdale towards Bagshot.

At the roundabout with Grove End, take the 1st exit.

Follow to the junction with the A322, turn left on to the A322.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit and rejoin the M3 westbound.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “We are working closely with our colleagues in Surrey Police, who are leading on the incident.”

