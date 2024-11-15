Major southbound road in Haywards Heath could close for two weeks for gas mains replacement

A major southbound road in Haywards Heath could be closed for two weeks.

West Sussex County Council have warned that The Broadway between Muster Green North and Pizza Express could face a 24-hour a day southbound road closure.

The council said this would be to allow gas distribution company SGN to undertake gas mains replacement.

West Sussex County Council have warned that The Broadway between Muster Green North and Pizza Express in Haywards Heath could face a 24-hour a day southbound road closure. Photo: Google Street View
West Sussex County Council have warned that The Broadway between Muster Green North and Pizza Express in Haywards Heath could face a 24-hour a day southbound road closure. Photo: Google Street View

The notice from the council said: “Access maintained for emergency services, residents and pedestrians.”

It added that the proposed dates would be from April 14 to May 2, 2025. There would be a diversion in place via Sydney Road and Oathall Road. People can find out more about this at

one.network/?tm=140907144.

