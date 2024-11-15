Major southbound road in Haywards Heath could close for two weeks for gas mains replacement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major southbound road in Haywards Heath could be closed for two weeks.

West Sussex County Council have warned that The Broadway between Muster Green North and Pizza Express could face a 24-hour a day southbound road closure.

The council said this would be to allow gas distribution company SGN to undertake gas mains replacement.

The notice from the council said: “Access maintained for emergency services, residents and pedestrians.”

It added that the proposed dates would be from April 14 to May 2, 2025. There would be a diversion in place via Sydney Road and Oathall Road.