Major southbound road in Haywards Heath could close for two weeks for gas mains replacement
A major southbound road in Haywards Heath could be closed for two weeks.
West Sussex County Council have warned that The Broadway between Muster Green North and Pizza Express could face a 24-hour a day southbound road closure.
The council said this would be to allow gas distribution company SGN to undertake gas mains replacement.
The notice from the council said: “Access maintained for emergency services, residents and pedestrians.”
It added that the proposed dates would be from April 14 to May 2, 2025. There would be a diversion in place via Sydney Road and Oathall Road. People can find out more about this at