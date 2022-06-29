Major St Leonards road to close for works

East Sussex Highways said part of Queensway will be shut for three weeks.

The stretch of road will be closed from Monday, July 18.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “We will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing works on Queensway, St Leonards between Combe Valley Way and Napier Road.

Road closure

“Work will start on Monday, July 18 and continue for three weeks (no weekend working).

“Queensway will be closed from Combe Valley Way to Napier Road between 8am and 5pm each working day. A suitable diversion route will be signed on site.”

Northbound, the diversion will run via Crowhurst Road, Harley Shute Road, A259, London Road, Tower Road, A21, Battle Road, The Ridge West and Queensway.