A section of the A27 in West Sussex was closed on Monday evening, September 23, following reports of a crash.

There was heavy traffic around Durrington with AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reporting: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Arundel Road Westbound from Durrington Hill to A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction).”

The incident was first reported at 4.29pm and at about 6pm it was reported that there was a detour in place. AA Traffic News added: “Accident on the westbound side, eastbound now closed to assist.”

At about 6pm, a National Highways South-East spokesperson said on X: “A27 closed both ways between A24 Findon and A280 Clapham near Worthing.”

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are currently attending to a road traffic collision on the A27, near Hammerpot. Please avoid the area where possible to allow our crews to work safely.”

Sussex Police said on Tuesday morning: “The incident involving a blue Yamaha and a white Ford Transit Connect happened on the A27 westbound at Clapham, about 5.17pm on Monday 23 September. The motorcyclist – a 20-year-old man from Worthing – was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains at this time. The van driver – a 62-year-old man from Waterlooville in Hampshire – was uninjured.

“A section of the road was closed for several hours to allow for recovery and forensic examination, and we’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding. Anyone who saw what happened, or captured any relevant dash cam or mobile footage, is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Mildenhall.”

