Officers said following recent community feedback on social media, the your Eastbourne neighbourhood policing team carried out vehicle speed checks over the weekend - including in Hazelwood Avenue in Hampden Park.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “During the course of our checks a number of vehicle speeds were recorded, with over 14 motorists recorded over 30mph in the area, four of whom were recorded over 40mph, with the highest speed recorded at over 49mph. All those exceeding the limit during our checks will soon be hearing from us.”

Speed checks will continue across Eastbourne throughout the autumn months, police have said.

Sussex Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police added: “We continue to encourage local residents to report excess speed and ASB driving to us at the time either online or to 101 - in an emergency always call 999.”

READ THIS: