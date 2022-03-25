Multi-vehicle collision in Worthing

Three vehicles have reportedly been involved in a collision in Worthing.

By Sam Morton
Friday, 25th March 2022, 5:12 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 5:14 pm

There are reports of 'very slow traffic' both ways from B2223 Dominion Road to A27 after the multi-vehicle collision on Sompting Road at around 4.30pm.

According to traffic reports, delays are increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road eastbound between Forest Lane and Beeches Avenue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Slow traffic has also been reported on A24 Broadwater Street west southbound at A27 Upper Brighton Road (Grove Lodge roundabout).

There are reports of 'very slow traffic' both ways from B2223 Dominion Road to A27 after the multi-vehicle collision on Sompting Road, Worthing.

There are additional queues on Sompting Bypass westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).

This is adding to the 'usual delays' heading towards Worthing from A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout).

Delays are said to be increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Upper Boundstone Lane.

Have you read?: Worthing couple avoid jail after small girls found in 'filthy, squalid and unhygienic' flat

Works begins for new homes in Shoreham

Adur and Worthing bin strike: Union reveals demands as borough council leader speaks out

A27