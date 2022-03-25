Multi-vehicle collision in Worthing

There are reports of 'very slow traffic' both ways from B2223 Dominion Road to A27 after the multi-vehicle collision on Sompting Road at around 4.30pm.

According to traffic reports, delays are increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road eastbound between Forest Lane and Beeches Avenue.

Slow traffic has also been reported on A24 Broadwater Street west southbound at A27 Upper Brighton Road (Grove Lodge roundabout).

There are additional queues on Sompting Bypass westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).

This is adding to the 'usual delays' heading towards Worthing from A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout).