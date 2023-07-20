NationalWorldTV
Six-mile tailbacks have been reported on the M23 after a collision near Gatwick Airport this evening (Thursday, July 20).
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 18:04 BST

National Highways reported on Twitter around 4.30pm that traffic had been temporarily stopped on the M23 northbound, between junction nine (Gatwick Airport) and junction eight (M25), ‘due to a multi-vehicle collision’.

A spokesperson added: “There are delays of 20 minutes and approximately three miles of congestion on approach to the incident.”

In an update at 5.20pm, National Highways said two lanes had reopened ‘following the earlier collision’.

However, lanes lanes one and two (of four) ‘remain closed’ whilst roads policing officers from Surrey and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service ‘work at the scene’.

Delays of up to 60 minutes have been reported, whilst National Highways said there is ‘approximately six miles of congestion’ on approach.

Traffic is at a standstill on the approach to Gatwick AirportTraffic is at a standstill on the approach to Gatwick Airport
