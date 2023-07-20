These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Thursday, July 20) – including several affected British Airways and easyJet flights.

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 5.45am - easyJet EZY9285 to Catania ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.15am – British Airways BA2842 to Catania ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.55am - easyJet EJU8674 to Amsterdam DELAYED until 8.25am | 9.40am - easyJet EZY8183 to Athens DELAYED until 11.20am | 10.20am – British Airways BA2826 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 10.40am – Wizz Air W45701 to Vienna DELAYED until 11.10am | 3.40pm – British Airways BA2588/vueling VY9963 to Venice DELAYED until 4.16pm | 4.50pm – British Airways BA2846 to Faro DELAYED until 5.20pm | 5.15pm – Wizz Air W95745 to Athens DELAYED until 7.30pm

ARRIVALS – cancelled: 6.55am – Wizz Air W95748 to Athens | 8am – British Airways BA2272 from New York | 1pm – easyJet EZY8286 from Catania | 1.55pm – British Airways BA2827 from Amsterdam | 2.30pm – British Airways BA2843 from Catania

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Which company has suspended strike action at the airport?

Strikes by nearly 600 DHL workers on the Gatwick easyJet contract have been suspended following an improved pay offer, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said this week. Gatwick strikes by around 450 ASC, Menzies Aviation and GGS workers are still scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 1, with a further four days from Friday, August 4 to Tuesday, August 8. Read the full story here.

What industrial action could affect your journey to Gatwick this week?

Passengers at London Gatwick airport can expect disruption this summer with the announcement of an eight day strike. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and London Gatwick Airport have urged customers in Sussex to plan ahead and check every journey before setting off between Monday, July 17 and Sunday, July 30, as a result of national industrial action. From Monday, July 17 until Saturday, July 22, there is a nationwide ban on overtime in place by the ASLEF union. In addition, national strike action by the RMT union will take place on Thursday, July 20, Saturday, July 22 and Saturday, July 29.

What was Gatwick’s main runway temporarily closed this week?

Flights at London Gatwick Airport were grounded on Tuesday [July 11] night after an Emirates A380 was forced to complete an emergency landing. You can read the full story here.

Why has easyJet cancelled flights between July and September at Gatwick?

easyJet has has cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport. The news comes as a huge blow as people prepare to travel on their summer holidays. The airline has blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing regular cancellations and they airline said they had made ‘some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick’.

What are the £2.2bn growth plans Gatwick has submitted?

London Gatwick this week submitted an application - known as a Development Consent Order (DCO) - to the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), outlining its ambition to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway. By investing in its long-term future, London Gatwick will also enhance the crucial economic role it plays by creating around 14,000 new jobs and injecting £1 billion into the region’s economy every year. You can read full story here.

When will the plans to bring the Northern Runway into more regular use be submitted?

London Gatwick chiefs are expected to submit their Development Consent Order (DCO) to bring the Northern Runway into regular use alongside the main runway this week. Read how campaigners are still fighting the plans here.

Which new routes support 400 local jobs at Gatwick?

More than 400 new local jobs have been created through Norse Atlantic’s expansion at London Gatwick, which sees the airline add six new transatlantic routes and create a permanent base at the airport. Read the full story here

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Which beer company is opening a bar at Gatwick?

Independent craft brewer Brewdog has partnered with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, to bring the brand to various travel locations in the UK – with the first outlet scheduled to open at Gatwick Airport in December. You can read the full story here.

What are the long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick?

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”