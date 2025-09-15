Multiple reports of fallen trees as stormy weather batters Sussex and Surrey; yellow wind warning remains in place

There have been multiple reports of fallen trees in Sussex and Surrey, amid a yellow weather warning for wind.

The Met Office advised residents to be prepared, before the arrival of stormy weather – with gusts of up to 70mph.

A yellow warning for wind came into force at 8pm on Sunday (September 14) and will remain in place until 6pm on Monday. This warned that strong and gusty winds are ‘likely to cause some disruption’ to travel and ‘interruptions to power’.

Traffic sources have revealed where trees have fallen amid the high winds.

In Surrey, A322 Woodbridge Road, near Guildford, is closed.

That’s according to an AA Traffic News alert, which read: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to fallen tree on A322 Woodbridge Road both ways from Gardner Road to Faraday Road. Lorry stuck within the closure.”

In the Wealden of East Sussex, the B2203 is closed at Maynard's Green.

The AA reported: “Road closed due to fallen tree on B2203 both ways from West Street Lane to Sicklehatch Lane. Traffic is coping well.”

According to Sussex Traffic Watch on X (formerly Twitter), Sackville Road in Hove reported as ‘blocked both ways by a fallen tree’.

A tree has also fallen on Saltmarsh Lane in Hailsham.

Meanwhile, Jevington Road in Polegate is said to be blocked by a tree – between Jevington and Filching Manor. There is said to be ‘no through route’ between Friston Pond and Polegate.

On Sunday night, there were reports on social media of fallen trees on Canada Road in Arundel and Old Horsham Road, Crawley, just past St Wilfred's School. Both roads have since reopened.

What has the Met Office said?

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are ‘likely’, whilst the yellow warning remains in place.

The Met Office added: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”

Strong west or southwesterly winds arrived across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, more developing ‘more widely inland during Monday morning’.

"Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills,” the Met Office added.

"Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening.”

In the South East of England, there will be ‘some sunny spells’ on Monday but ‘also blustery scattered sharp showers’.

The forecast read: “These showers will mainly affect the west at first, but should become more generalised later. Gales likely in exposure, making it feel cooler than temperatures may suggest. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

“Tonight: Becoming drier during the evening and overnight, with blustery showers becoming lighter, fewer and further between, mainly affecting the north and west. Remaining windy. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

“Tuesday: Cloudy at first in the north with a few further showers, however otherwise mainly fine with some sunshine, this becoming hazy as cloud thickens later. Feeling warmer as winds ease. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

“Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Wet and windy midweek especially, but remaining unsettled throughout. Near-average temperatures by day, mild by night.”