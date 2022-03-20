The abnormal load set off from Shoreham Docks yesterday, 2.5 hours later than expected, transporting two large pieces of equipment to Ninfield.

National Grid said this transportation of equipment is essential to allow the National Grid to provide energy to homes and businesses.

National Grid's abnormal load is making its way through East Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Today, the vehicle left the A27 in Lewes at 8am today continuing its journey east.

The load was expected to pass through Polegate at 10am, before it re-joined the A27, then the A259 to Bexhill.

The convoy is predicted to pass through Bexhill and move along the A269 and the A2691 at around 12.30pm today, before making its way through Potmans Lane and to the Ninfield site at approximately 1pm.

