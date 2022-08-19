National rail strikes: Which trains are running in Sussex today?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National rail strikes took place yesterday (Thursday, August 18) and tomorrow (Saturday, August 20).

Gatwick Express and Southern will both be affected so trains in Sussex will be disrupted.

Customers are advised to only travel if your journey is absolutely necessary. On strike days, a very limited service will be in operation and service will start later than normal and finish much earlier than normal.

August rail strikes: Which trains are running in Sussex?

There will be a knock on affect today (Friday, August 19) and Sunday (August 21) – services will start much later than normal and a Sunday service will then operate.

Southern Rail said: “Services will be starting later today

“We’re running an amended Sunday service with no services before 7am. Services from some stations will be later than this.

“Check ahead and recheck your journey for up to date info at http://nationalrail.co.uk”

Strike day trains:

On strike days (August 18 and 20) only one line will run between London, Gatwick and Brighton.

London Victoria and Brighton - Two trains per hour will run between London Victoria and Brighton, calling at London Victoria, Clapham Junction, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport and Brighton only.

London Bridge and Brighton - Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Brighton, calling at London Bridge, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Balcombe, Hayward’s Heath, Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Preston Park and Brighton only.

London Bridge and Gatwick Airport - Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Gatwick Airport, calling at London Bridge, Norwood Junction, East Croydon, Redhill, Earlswood, Salfords, Horley and Gatwick Airport only.

London Bridge and Three Bridges - Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Three Bridges, calling at London Bridge, Norwood Junction, East Croydon, Coulsdon South, Merstham, Redhill, Horley, Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges only.

Brighton and Hove - Two trains per hour will run between Brighton and Hove only.