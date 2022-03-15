New affordable long-haul airline secures valuable slots at Gatwick Airport

The routes from Gatwick are still to be confirmed, but the airline has secured two six-weekly slot pairs from the London airport.

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new airline that will offer affordable fares on long-haul flights, and has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

The airline’s first flights are expected to take off in the summer 2022.

Norse Atlantic Airways – the affordable, long-haul airline - has secured valuable slots at Gatwick Airport

CEO and founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, Bjørn Tore Larsen, said: "We’re thrilled to have been awarded slots to operate flights to and from London Gatwick Airport as it gives us access to one of the most attractive markets in Europe.

"We look forward to working closely with the great team at Gatwick Airport so that we may offer travellers affordable fares to exciting destinations on board comfortable and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners as soon as possible."

Stewart Wingate, Gatwick CEO said: "We’re very much looking forward to welcoming Norse Atlantic Airways to Gatwick.

"These new services mean we can offer our passengers some great value long-haul fairs, a fantastic experience onboard modern, cleaner aircraft, and even more choice of destination."