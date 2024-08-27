The West Sussex chargepoint network announced earlier this year that the proposed sites are: Paddockhall Road in Haywards Heath, Northlands Avenue in Haywards Heath, Hamsland in Horsted Keynes, Keymer Road in Hassocks and Slimbridge Road in Burgess Hill.

Consultations took place in May and June and the West Sussex chargepoint network said it aims to deliver the sites in 2024. People can view the exact locations on a map at yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/ev-chargepoints.

West Sussex County Council said on their website: “Over the coming months and years, chargepoints will be installed across the county, on streets, in council car parks and at community facilities to form a new West Sussex Chargepoint Network. This ambitious scheme will give West Sussex residents the confidence to go electric in time for the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030.”

West Sussex County Council said they have now formed a partnership with Adur and Worthing District Councils, Arun District Council, Crawley Borough Council, Horsham District Council, Mid Sussex District Council to ‘deliver the ambitions of the strategy’.

They said: “The partnership went to tender to appoint a supplier partner to work across West Sussex to install thousands of chargepoints across the county within the next ten years on a concession basis, with zero cost to the councils. Connected Kerb won this tender. If you have any enquiries, please email [email protected].”

EV sales increased by 40 per cent in 2022 and at least one in ten new vehicles is electric.

