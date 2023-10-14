No Gatwick Express services today due to engineering work: Southern and Thameslink routes affected
and live on Freeview channel 276
The company said on its website that a ‘slightly retimed service’ will operate on Sunday, October 15, as well.
A message on the website said: “Engineering work is taking place between Purley and Gatwick Airport, closing some lines.” Visit www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/planned-engineering-work.
They said other companies’ routes are affected too on Saturday and Sunday, including: Gatwick Express between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport; Southern between London Victoria / London Bridge and Gatwick Airport / Three Bridges / Lewes / Brighton / Bognor Regis / Portsmouth Harbour / Southampton Central; and also between Redhill and Tonbridge; Thameslink between Peterborough / Cambridge / London St Pancras International / London Blackfriars / London Bridge and Gatwick Airport / Horsham / Brighton.On Southern lines, they said trains between Redhill and Tonbridge would run to an amended timetable. The website said: “Trains which usually run between London Victoria and Reigate will run only between Redhill and Reigate. Please use alternative services between London Victoria and Redhill.”
On Thameslink lines: “Trains will run to an amended timetable between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport / Horsham / Brighton.”