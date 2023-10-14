No Gatwick Express services today due to engineering work: Southern and Thameslink routes affected

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

They said other companies’ routes are affected too on Saturday and Sunday, including: Gatwick Express between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport; Southern between London Victoria / London Bridge and Gatwick Airport / Three Bridges / Lewes / Brighton / Bognor Regis / Portsmouth Harbour / Southampton Central; and also between Redhill and Tonbridge; Thameslink between Peterborough / Cambridge / London St Pancras International / London Blackfriars / London Bridge and Gatwick Airport / Horsham / Brighton.On Southern lines, they said trains between Redhill and Tonbridge would run to an amended timetable. The website said: “Trains which usually run between London Victoria and Reigate will run only between Redhill and Reigate. Please use alternative services between London Victoria and Redhill.”