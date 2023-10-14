BREAKING
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing

Southern warns of rail replacement buses all weekend on these Sussex routes

Southern has announced that there will be rail replacement buses all weekend due to engineering work.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The company said there will be no trains between Haywards Heath and Lewes / Eastbourne on Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15.

Read More
Read more: In photos – this three-bedroom house offers ‘an impeccable family env...

They said the routes affected will be between London Victoria and Eastbourne / Hastings / Ore, and between Brighton and Eastbourne. Visit www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/planned-engineering-work.

Southern has announced that there will be rail replacement buses on certain routes all weekend due to engineering workSouthern has announced that there will be rail replacement buses on certain routes all weekend due to engineering work
Southern has announced that there will be rail replacement buses on certain routes all weekend due to engineering work
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Southern spokesperson said: “All weekend, buses will replace trains on the following routes: between Haywards Heath and Lewes; between Lewes and Eastbourne; between Lewes and Seaford; between Haywards Heath and Plumpton; between Plumpton and Lewes. Check before you travel.”

Related topics:SussexHaywards HeathLondon VictoriaHastingsBrightonSeaford