Southern warns of rail replacement buses all weekend on these Sussex routes
Southern has announced that there will be rail replacement buses all weekend due to engineering work.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The company said there will be no trains between Haywards Heath and Lewes / Eastbourne on Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15.
They said the routes affected will be between London Victoria and Eastbourne / Hastings / Ore, and between Brighton and Eastbourne. Visit www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/planned-engineering-work.
A Southern spokesperson said: “All weekend, buses will replace trains on the following routes: between Haywards Heath and Lewes; between Lewes and Eastbourne; between Lewes and Seaford; between Haywards Heath and Plumpton; between Plumpton and Lewes. Check before you travel.”