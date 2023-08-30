No trains could call at West Sussex station 'for the safety of all concerned' after 'lighting issue'
Southern Rail reported at 8.45pm that ‘due to a station lighting issue’ services would not call at Goring by sea ‘until further notice’.
"If you require Goring by sea you please get off at/continue on to Worthing and speak to station staff for onward travel,” a statement on X (formerly Twitter) read.
"If you're at Goring by sea, please press the help point.”
Southern said passengers could use their tickets on Stagecoach route 700 between Worthing and Littlehampton ‘to complete your journey’.
A spokesperson added: “Please allow extra time if you are travelling to or from this station this evening.
"When station lighting fails beyond sunset, it is not safe for trains to call. This is for the safety of all concerned.
“The relevant services have been contacted and we hope to have power restored as soon as possible.”
At 10am, trains were still unable to stop at the station, with passengers asked to ‘use an alternative route’.
The issue has since been fixed and trains were running through the station this morning but were delayed due to overrunning engineering works in the Barnham area. Click here to read more.