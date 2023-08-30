Trains were unable to call at Goring-by-Sea railway station after a problem with the lighting last night (Tuesday, August 29).

Southern Rail reported at 8.45pm that ‘due to a station lighting issue’ services would not call at Goring by sea ‘until further notice’.

"If you require Goring by sea you please get off at/continue on to Worthing and speak to station staff for onward travel,” a statement on X (formerly Twitter) read.

"If you're at Goring by sea, please press the help point.”

Southern said passengers could use their tickets on Stagecoach route 700 between Worthing and Littlehampton ‘to complete your journey’.

A spokesperson added: “Please allow extra time if you are travelling to or from this station this evening.

"When station lighting fails beyond sunset, it is not safe for trains to call. This is for the safety of all concerned.

“The relevant services have been contacted and we hope to have power restored as soon as possible.”

Southern Rail. Photo: National World / stock image

At 10am, trains were still unable to stop at the station, with passengers asked to ‘use an alternative route’.