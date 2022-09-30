Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Overturned vehicle at Bolney: drivers delayed at A23 slip road near A272

An overturned vehicle caused delays this afternoon (Friday, September 30) at Bolney, Mid Sussex Police have said.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:39 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:35 pm

Police tweeted a photo of a truck on its side at a roundabout.

They said that the incident happened on the slip road coming off of the A23 northbound near the junction of the A272.

Police warned of delays while a recovery team righted the vehicle.

Most Popular

Mid Sussex Police tweeted this photo of an overturned truck on the Bolney slip road off of the A23 northbound

Advertisement

Hide Ad

At 5pm Sussex Police confirmed that the incident was a two-vehicle collision with only minor injuries and said the road has re-opened.

A23PoliceMid Sussex Police