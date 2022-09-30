Overturned vehicle at Bolney: drivers delayed at A23 slip road near A272
An overturned vehicle caused delays this afternoon (Friday, September 30) at Bolney, Mid Sussex Police have said.
Police tweeted a photo of a truck on its side at a roundabout.
They said that the incident happened on the slip road coming off of the A23 northbound near the junction of the A272.
Police warned of delays while a recovery team righted the vehicle.
At 5pm Sussex Police confirmed that the incident was a two-vehicle collision with only minor injuries and said the road has re-opened.