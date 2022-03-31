Oving junction A27 works are ‘on track’

Motorists have been able to see the new-look junction on the A27 take shape with the first phase of works - including replacing drainage, carriageway widening and kerb installation along the main carriageway - now complete.

When finished there will be bus only access, controlled by a bus gate, from the eastern side of the junction, and become a ‘left in, left out’ junction replacing the traffic lights.

The A27 Portfield team and contractors said the works have been progressing well for the past two months since the junction closed on January 31 and are ‘on track to complete within anticipated 14-week timeframe’.

The on-going Oving junction works. Picture: A27 Portfield scheme

However planned works on the Western Footbridge has been delayed ‘due to outstanding technical approval from National Highways’.

The roadworks and final road arrangements have been approved by National Highways and West Sussex County Council to improve the road network as a result of increased housing numbers in the area despite concerns and opposition from nearby residents.

A spokesperson for the A27 Portfield scheme, said: “We are pleased with how the Oving Junction works are progressing, and after eight weeks we are still on track to complete the works in the expected timeframe.

“Unfortunately, there have been delays to the Western Footbridge, and we’re unable to begin works on this until all the relevant technical aspects have been signed off.

“We cannot currently offer a commencement date for these works, but we aim to bring this forward as quickly as we can.

“A commencement date for the bridge will be provided on the A27 Portfield website as soon as possible.

“We appreciate that any roadworks and closures may result in increased journey times, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

For more information and regular updates on the A27 Portfield scheme, visit www.a27portfield.co.uk.

