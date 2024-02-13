A police spokesperson said on Tuesday, February 13: “A woman was taken to hospital for treatment. A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation.”

AA Traffic News reported on Monday that the A267 between Five Ashes and Cross-in-Hand was partially blocked with delays caused by a collision on Heathfield Road near the A272 Summer Hill.

One observer reported that cars were being sent down the A272 way.

An East Sussex Fire & Rescue spokesperson confirmed on Monday: “We were called at 14.15 today to reports of a road traffic collision on the A267 Mayfield Road, Five Ashes. One car and one lorry/HGV were involved. One person was extricated from the car and given first aid. Police and ambulance were also in attendance.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said that afternoon: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the A267 and A272 junction near Five Ashes, at around 2.10pm on Monday, 12 February. The A267 is currently closed at Frog Hole Lane junction and the A272 is currently closed at Dog Kennel Lane. Please avoid the area where possible. Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to report to police online or via 101 quoting 676 of 12/02.”

The AA Traffic News live map is now showing that the road is clear.

