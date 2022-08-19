PICTURES: Burst water main in Hailsham

As photos show, the road was flooded over on Wednesday (August 17) due to the burst water main.

Ben Hewes, South East Water distribution manager, said: “We’re really sorry to anyone who has been impacted by a burst water main near the A22 Hailsham Bypass.

“Our technicians discovered a burst on our nine-inch-diameter water main on Wednesday and repairs are ongoing.

“The burst pipe caused water to run onto the road surface so a lane closure is in place to protect motorists from our working area.”

1. Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Burst water main in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup) Photo: - Photo Sales