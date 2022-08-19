PICTURES: Burst water main in Hailsham
There was a burst water main on the A22 near Hailsham this week.
By India Wentworth
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:28 pm
As photos show, the road was flooded over on Wednesday (August 17) due to the burst water main.
Ben Hewes, South East Water distribution manager, said: “We’re really sorry to anyone who has been impacted by a burst water main near the A22 Hailsham Bypass.
“Our technicians discovered a burst on our nine-inch-diameter water main on Wednesday and repairs are ongoing.
“The burst pipe caused water to run onto the road surface so a lane closure is in place to protect motorists from our working area.”
