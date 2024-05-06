Points failure and flooding causes further disruption to rail travel across Sussex

A points failure and reports of flooding has caused further disruption to rail travel across Sussex.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 6th May 2024
Rail travel is expected to be disrupted following numerous incidents across the county.

The news comes after a signalling fault at Balcombe caused delays for London-bound trains.

A Southern Rail spokesperson added: “A points failure has now occurred at Three Bridges. This is affecting services towards Brighton and Horsham.

A points failure and reports of flooding has caused further disruption to rail travel across Sussex.

“You will need to allow up to an extra 45 minutes to complete your journey.”

Reports of a flooding at Wivelsfield has also caused further delays to rail travel today.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Rail added: “We've also now received reports of a flooding at Wivelsfield.

“If you are travelling between Three Bridges and Brighton in both direction, if possible please delay your travels until later this afternoon.

“If you do travel now, please leave at least 60 minutes of extra time to get to your destination. Some stations are extremely busy.

