Police issue warning to beachgoers of possible four hour wait to get to popular Sussex beach
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Camber Sands, near Rye, could see the mass congestion as residents flock to the coast as the warm weather continues.
A spokesperson for Rother Police said: “With the warmer weather, you may choose Camber beach as the beach to visit this summer.
“Camber is very popular and often has over 20,000 visitors a day with limited car parking spaces and amenities.
“On these days the roads leading into Camber become congested very quickly with up to a four hour wait in traffic, which means you’re more likely to be sitting in a hot car than on a hot beach.
“So, to avoid disappointment please choose to visit one of our other lovely beaches along the East Sussex coastline.”
Residents have also been advised to plan ahead and download the free Beach Check UK app so they can view congested areas and avoid getting stuck in traffic.
A spokesman for the police force also reminded visitors: "Please take your rubbish home with you when out visiting our beautiful beaches and green spaces.
"If you’re in trouble in the water, remember #FloatToLive. Lean back and use your arms and legs to help you float (like a starfish)."
The beach continues to prove popular with people as it currently holds a 4.5/5 score on Tripadvisor and was named as one of the best beaches in the country to visit.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.