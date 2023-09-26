BREAKING
Police put out appeal after woman is taken to hospital with ‘serious’ head injury following Eastbourne collision

Police have put out an appeal for information after a woman was taken to hospital with a ‘serious’ head injury following a collision in Eastbourne involving a car and a pedestrian.
By Jacob Panons
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST
Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in The Goffs at around 8.30am on Monday, September 25, officers added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “One woman was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

"Anyone who saw what happened or has any relevant footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 250 of 25/09.”

The collision in The Goffs, EastbourneThe collision in The Goffs, Eastbourne
A South East Coast Ambulance service spokesperson said crews attended the incident and a person was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

A resident explained that the collision, which happened by the junction with Southfield Road, led to traffic backing up along The Goffs.

