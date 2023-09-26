Police put out appeal after woman is taken to hospital with ‘serious’ head injury following Eastbourne collision
Police have put out an appeal for information after a woman was taken to hospital with a ‘serious’ head injury following a collision in Eastbourne involving a car and a pedestrian.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in The Goffs at around 8.30am on Monday, September 25, officers added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “One woman was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.
"Anyone who saw what happened or has any relevant footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 250 of 25/09.”
A South East Coast Ambulance service spokesperson said crews attended the incident and a person was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.
A resident explained that the collision, which happened by the junction with Southfield Road, led to traffic backing up along The Goffs.