£42.7 million highways maintenance and transport schemes in West Sussex approved by council

A programme of highways maintenance and transport schemes totalling more than £42.7m has been approved by West Sussex County Council.

The Highways, Transport and Planning Delivery Programme for 2025/26 relies heavily on government funding, most of which has been approved by the Department for Transport.

The programme was approved by Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways & transport, on Friday (February 21).

The 420 projects in the programme range from £823,500 for a replacement footbridge over the River Adur at Bramber Castle, Steyning; to £700 for school crossing patrol road markings in Sea Lane, Ferring.

They cover everything from road safety improvement schemes and public right of way improvements to the resurfacing and patching of roads and the rebuilding of footpaths.

If all goes as planned, the funding will be made up of £31.11m from the government, £10.709m from the council – which was approved earlier this month – and £934,000 from S106 developer contributions and other contributions.

The Department for Transport has introduced an incentive element, with some of the money being held back until local authorities can prove that they are meeting certain criteria.

A council spokesman said: “The works included in the Highways, Transport and Planning Delivery Programme are important to keep the county’s road network safe for all users. The Programme identifies capital highway infrastructure maintenance schemes, transport improvements and Community Highway Schemes which will support this aim.

“Strategic transport and asset management principles have been applied when considering transport priorities, assessing highway asset condition and determining the appropriate maintenance and improvements required.

“It is the ambition of the county council that all works listed within the [programme] will be delivered in-year, however all works are subject to external influences such as weather, resource and materials.”