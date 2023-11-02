Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Juggs, a classic country pub in The Street, Kingston, has been listed at uk.businessesforsale.com.

The website said Shepherd Neame is looking for new tenants to run The Juggs, which ‘has the potential to be available immediately for the right applicants’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The listing at businessesforsale.com said: “The Juggs is the only pub in Kingston village and the nearest local amenities are located in Lewes. The route from the downs into the village takes you along Juggs road, apparently so-called because the women of the village used to carry baskets or ‘juggs’ of fish from the coast to Lewes.”

Shepherd Neame is looking for new tenants to run The Juggs in The Street, Kingston. Photo: Google Street View

It said The Juggs currently trades seven days a week and offers a menu of pub favourites and chef’s special dishes between 12pm and 9pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 12pm until 8pm on Sundays.

The listing continued: “Boasting original oak beams and roaring log fires, The Juggs houses a central feature bar servery, multiple trade drinking and dining areas for approx.70 covers in total and an open fronted trade kitchen. The layout of the trade space lends itself well to hosting private dining, parties and events in the separate dining rooms. Outside, The Juggs has recently benefited from the introduction of a fixed stretch tent in the garden area, so teamed up with bench table seating for approx.100 covers, it makes for excellent additional dining space and allows you to capitalise on the alfresco drinking and dining trade.”

The asking price is £21,000 with inventory and stock included. The pub’s turnover and net profit is available on request. The tenancy rent is £52,000 per annum and the pub is offered in a fixed term contract outside of the Landlord & Tenant Act 1954 Part II, until March 23, 2036.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad