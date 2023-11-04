Rail services in Brighton, Seaford and Lewes affected following landslip - delays and cancellations expected
A landslip in Falmer has caused disruption to rail services going to and from Brighton today (Saturday, November 4).
In a statement, Southern Rail said: “Due to a landslip in the Falmer area all lines are currently disrupted.
"As a result, trains running between Brighton and Lewes may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
“Disruption is expected until 5.15pm.”
The disruption comes in addition to major delays and cancellation already taking place across the county, especially impacting East Sussex.
The service added that no trains can currently run between Brighton and Lewes, and Brighton and Seaford.
Tickets are being accepted on local buses in the areas.
For more information, visit the Southern Rail website.