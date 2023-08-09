BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Resident concerned for elderly pedestrians in Hassocks after work starts on merging walkway and cycle path

A Hassocks resident is worried about pedestrians’ safety after works started to merge a pavement and cycle path.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 16:20 BST

Jean Barton, 73, of Parklands Road, said West Sussex County Council appointed contractors to upgrade pavements in Dale Avenue.

She said this involves continuing the cycle path from Keymer Road and incorporating it into the pavement that leads to Hassocks Health Centre on Windmill Avenue (Mid Sussex Health Care).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The County Council confirmed that a ‘shared use path’ is being installed ‘as part of a wider route between Downlands School in Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint’.

Dale Avenue, Hassocks, with the junction of Windmill Avenue on the rightDale Avenue, Hassocks, with the junction of Windmill Avenue on the right
Dale Avenue, Hassocks, with the junction of Windmill Avenue on the right

Jean, who works at Age Concern, believes this is dangerous, particularly for elderly and vulnerable pedestrians.

“People walking up to the health centre are going to have their back to the cyclists so they won’t be able to see them coming,” she told the Middy. “I can see terrible accidents happening.”

She believes elderly people would be most at risk, saying: “Some of them are deaf, a lot of them like me walk with two sticks and slowly.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the County Council said the scheme is designed to modern safety standards and will offer children a safer route to school.

Dale Avenue, Hassocks, with the junction of Windmill AvenueDale Avenue, Hassocks, with the junction of Windmill Avenue
Dale Avenue, Hassocks, with the junction of Windmill Avenue

Jean said she frequently visits Hassocks Health Centre so will be ‘in the firing line’ of cyclists. She said the path is the route to The Windmills Junior School and Downlands Community School and is crowded after 3pm on weekdays. She added that, ideally, she just wants an improved pavement and said cyclists should keep to riding in the road.

Read More
Read more: In photos – the winner of Burgess Hill’s Tallest Sunflowers 2023

Hassocks Parish Council said they objected to the plan but were overruled by WSCC.

They submitted the following comments during the consultation: “Hassocks Parish Council Members were supportive of the principal of improving/establishing cycling/pedestrian routes, however concerns were raised over the current proposals for Dale Avenue and would not be supportive of the current scheme as it stands. Members expressed the view that WSCC had not fully appreciated the amount of pedestrians and cyclists using the village centre and Dale Avenue at peak times and concerns were expressed that the proposals would be dangerous, particularly where it was proposed the space was to be shared by both pedestrians and cyclists.”

Windmill Avenue, HassocksWindmill Avenue, Hassocks
Windmill Avenue, Hassocks
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A WSCC spokesperson said: “The path will provide a safer route to school for children, particularly those who may not feel confident riding on the road, and encourage the use of walking, wheeling and cycling for shorter trips, such as the school run.

“Public consultation took place on the scheme between 19/07/2021 and 15/08/2021 with 69 per cent of the respondents supporting the proposals. An Equality Impact Assessment was undertaken during 2022 in response to concerns raised regarding the potential for conflict between cyclists and vulnerable pedestrians. The assessment concluded that, outside of school pick up and drop off times, the path would be relatively lightly used and the start and finish times of group activities at Age Concern did not normally coincide with those of the school.

“We understand concerns that some people express about shared use paths, however there is insufficient space to provide segregated protected lanes and this scheme is being designed to modern safety standards. It is also only being delivered on the southern footway on Dale Avenue and does not impact the footway on the northern side, which will remain for pedestrians only.”

Related topics:West Sussex County CouncilHassocks