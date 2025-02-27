Road closed on A259 in Brighton due to unsafe building: detour in operation
A road is closed in Brighton this week due to reports of an ‘unsafe building’.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said A259 Grand Junction Road is closed with a detour in operation.
They said: “Road closed due to unsafe building at the Royal Albion hotel on A259 Grand Junction Road both ways between A23 (Palace Pier roundabout) and Queens Hotel. Detour in operation - North Road and Church Street. National Express are operating from near bus stop Z.”
