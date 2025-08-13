Road finally reopens in Littlehampton but temporary traffic lights installed for final stage of 'extremely complex' gas main replacement works

Temporary traffic lights have been installed on a road in Littlehampton, for the final stage of ‘extremely complex' gas main replacement works.

Buses had to be diverted during the closure of Lyminster Road – between the railway crossing and Church Lane – for ‘essential gas main replacement’ works. The issue first came to light back in May.

An update from Littlehampton Town Council on Tuesday, August 12 confirmed the road has reopened.

A social media post read: “SGN are pleased to advise their work requiring a road closure on Lyminster Road is now completed.

When the works on Lyminster Road first began, SGN said the ‘network upgrades’ will involve replacing old metal gas mains with new plastic pipe to ‘ensure a safe and reliable gas supply’ is delivered to nearby properties. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Work will continue for the next four weeks and will be carried out using temporary traffic lights.

“These works are taking longer than we had original planned, following excavation and further investigation the work involved has been extremely complex.

"The overcrowding of critical infrastructure such as high voltage electric cables and mains water under the ground has significantly slowed progress.”

Residents and motorists have been thanked for their patience and understanding.

When the works first began, SGN said the ‘network upgrades’ will involve replacing old metal gas mains with new plastic pipe to ‘ensure a safe and reliable gas supply’ is delivered to nearby properties.

Dan Brown, spokesperson for the gas company, said: “Our engineers are working between its junction with Seaton Close and Lyminster Court Cottage. The road remains closed so our team can safely access and replace these old pipes. A signed diversion for affected motorists is in place.

“Access is maintained to properties and side roads situated within the closure area. Vehicle access to properties on either side of the level crossing can be made, but there is no vehicle access across the level crossing. However, pedestrian and cycle access across the level crossing is maintained.

“Bus services are impacted by the closure of Lyminster Road. We advise passengers to contact their service provider for updates to stops, timetables or routes.

“We appreciate roadworks can be frustrating for residents, road users and businesses. We’re working as quickly and safely as possible to minimise disruption from these essential works.”

The town council advised locals that the SGN team would be replacing a short section of pipe on Lyminster Road between the junction of Seaton Close and Lyminster Court Cottage.

No through vehicle access were permitted along Lyminster Road past the closure in either direction. Signed diversion routes were put in place.

Vehicle access to properties on the north side of the level crossing was from the north – vehicle access to properties the south side of the level crossing was from the south.

The level crossing was closed – with no vehicle access, but pedestrian/cycle access was maintained.

In a Facebook post, Wick Councillors confirmed the entire road is now accessible from the Morrisons roundabout ‘right up to the new bypass’.