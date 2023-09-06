BREAKING
Road works with ‘multi-way signals’ to take place on East Sussex village road next week

Street works including planned traffic control with ‘multi-way signals’ is scheduled for a road in an East Sussex village near Eastbourne next week, South East Water said.
By Jacob Panons
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 09:55 BST

The works will take place in Gilberts Drive, East Dean, between Monday, September 11-Friday, September 15.

South East Water said: “We're currently working to fit a new water supply pipe. Thanks for bearing with us, we're really sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Resurfacing works is also taking place on Jevington Road and Wannock Road between Monday, September 4-Wednesday, October 11.

Gilberts Drive in East Dean, East Sussex

