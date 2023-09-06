Road works with ‘multi-way signals’ to take place on East Sussex village road next week
Street works including planned traffic control with ‘multi-way signals’ is scheduled for a road in an East Sussex village near Eastbourne next week, South East Water said.
The works will take place in Gilberts Drive, East Dean, between Monday, September 11-Friday, September 15.
South East Water said: “We're currently working to fit a new water supply pipe. Thanks for bearing with us, we're really sorry for any inconvenience caused."
Resurfacing works is also taking place on Jevington Road and Wannock Road between Monday, September 4-Wednesday, October 11.