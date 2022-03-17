Roadworks are planned on the A27 westbound between the A277 in Lewes and the junction with the A23. One lane will be closed from 8pm on March 17 until 6am on March 18.

More roadworks are planned in Eastbourne from the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A2270 and the A26 south. These roadworks are scheduled from 8pm on March 17 until 5am on March 18. These roadworks are happening in both directions.

East Sussex roadworks