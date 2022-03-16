Four-car collision closes road in Eastbourne

A collision involving four cars happened in Eastbourne this morning and the road is still closed.

By India Wentworth
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 12:15 pm

Police say officers and ambulance crews were called to Golden Jubilee Way at around 7.30am this morning (Wednesday, March 16), following a report of a collision involving an Audi, a Honda, a Lexus and a Citroen.

According to police, two people involved were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police confirmed the road is currently closed southbound (as of 11.50am on Wednesday, March 16).

Four-car collision in Eastbourne

Anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage is urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting serial 194 of 16/03.

