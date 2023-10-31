BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Section of Bexhill road closed due to flooding

A section of a road in Bexhill has been closed because of flooding as the county prepares to deal with Storm Ciarán.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 31st Oct 2023, 18:36 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 18:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The AA said Westcourt Drive has been closed in both directions from Terminus Avenue to the B2182 Cooden Drive because of flooding by the railway bridge.

The incident was first reported to the AA at 5.40pm today (Tuesday, October 31).

Amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued for the whole of Sussex ahead of Storm Ciarán.

Related topics:BexhillSussex