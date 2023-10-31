Section of Bexhill road closed due to flooding
A section of a road in Bexhill has been closed because of flooding as the county prepares to deal with Storm Ciarán.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The AA said Westcourt Drive has been closed in both directions from Terminus Avenue to the B2182 Cooden Drive because of flooding by the railway bridge.
The incident was first reported to the AA at 5.40pm today (Tuesday, October 31).