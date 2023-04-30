A section of a major road in West Sussex has been closed and a man has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision, the AA and police have said.

The AA explained that investigation work is taking place on the A259 Chichester Road both ways between the B2144 Drayton Lane and Elbridge Avenue. This comes following a collision just before 2am this morning (Sunday, April 30), according to the AA.

At 7.37am West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service posted on social media: “The A259 Bognor Road is closed in both directions between the A27 and Bersted this morning following a road traffic collision overnight.

“The road is expected to remain closed for some time. Please avoid the area.”

The road closure sign by the A259. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police said the collision involved a white Mini Cooper and a grey Toyota Verso heading west by Colworth.

Officers added: “A 25-year-old man from Littlehampton was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

"Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have seen either vehicle travelling in the area beforehand.

“Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Milston.”

