Southern engineering work latest: no rail replacement service for these stations
Southern announced on X (formerly Twitter) that on Saturday, September 23, people will not be able to travel on the routes for Fishbourne, Bosham, Nutbourne, Southbourne, Emsworth and Warblington.
It added: “Sunday, September 24: There will be no rail replacement service between Barnham and Havant, the following stations have no service: Chichester, Fishbourne, Bosham, Nutbourne, Southbourne, Emsworth and Warblington.”
A Southern spokesperson said: “As you will not be able to travel on these routes using our services you will need to consider alternative travel arrangements for any essential journeys. Additionally, buses that we had planned to run between Havant and Southampton will also not run.”
More information can be found at southernrailway.com.
Southern said people who hold a car park season ticket can park at Chichester (no train service on Sunday), Angmering, Bognor Regis or Arundel at no extra cost. People travelling from Portsmouth or Southampton toward Barnham and Brighton can use their tickets with: Southern Western Railway between Southampton, Portsmouth, Havant, Fratton and Clpham Junction or London Waterloo; Great Western Railway between Southampton, Portsmouth and Fareham; Southern on routes between London Victoria, Clapham Junction and the coast to allow travel via Clapham Junction; Thameslink on routes between London and Brighton.