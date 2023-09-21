Southern has announced that engineering work is taking place this weekend but the company said it has not been able to secure the usual rail replacement service.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southern announced on X (formerly Twitter) that on Saturday, September 23, people will not be able to travel on the routes for Fishbourne, Bosham, Nutbourne, Southbourne, Emsworth and Warblington.

It added: “Sunday, September 24: There will be no rail replacement service between Barnham and Havant, the following stations have no service: Chichester, Fishbourne, Bosham, Nutbourne, Southbourne, Emsworth and Warblington.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Southern spokesperson said: “As you will not be able to travel on these routes using our services you will need to consider alternative travel arrangements for any essential journeys. Additionally, buses that we had planned to run between Havant and Southampton will also not run.”

Southern has announced that engineering work is taking place this weekend

More information can be found at southernrailway.com.