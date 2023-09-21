BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Southern engineering work latest: no rail replacement service for these stations

Southern has announced that engineering work is taking place this weekend but the company said it has not been able to secure the usual rail replacement service.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Southern announced on X (formerly Twitter) that on Saturday, September 23, people will not be able to travel on the routes for Fishbourne, Bosham, Nutbourne, Southbourne, Emsworth and Warblington.

It added: “Sunday, September 24: There will be no rail replacement service between Barnham and Havant, the following stations have no service: Chichester, Fishbourne, Bosham, Nutbourne, Southbourne, Emsworth and Warblington.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Southern spokesperson said: “As you will not be able to travel on these routes using our services you will need to consider alternative travel arrangements for any essential journeys. Additionally, buses that we had planned to run between Havant and Southampton will also not run.”

Most Popular
Southern has announced that engineering work is taking place this weekendSouthern has announced that engineering work is taking place this weekend
Southern has announced that engineering work is taking place this weekend
Read More
Warning for drivers: Hurstpierpoint to Hassocks cycle ride calls for safer roads...

More information can be found at southernrailway.com.

Southern said people who hold a car park season ticket can park at Chichester (no train service on Sunday), Angmering, Bognor Regis or Arundel at no extra cost. People travelling from Portsmouth or Southampton toward Barnham and Brighton can use their tickets with: Southern Western Railway between Southampton, Portsmouth, Havant, Fratton and Clpham Junction or London Waterloo; Great Western Railway between Southampton, Portsmouth and Fareham; Southern on routes between London Victoria, Clapham Junction and the coast to allow travel via Clapham Junction; Thameslink on routes between London and Brighton.

Related topics:SouthamptonHavantBarnhamEmsworth