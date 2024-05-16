Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Commuters are still facing delays this afternoon (Thursday, May 16) as rail disruption continues in Sussex.

All lines have now reopened after a vehicle crashed into a level crossing barrier during a police chase near Berwick Railway Station this morning.

However, trains running between these stations ‘may continue to be delayed by up to 20 minutes’, according to Southern Rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is due to trains running at reduced speeds over the cro s sing in Berwick.

Train stock image. Photo: National World

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Earlier today, a road vehicle collided with the barriers at a level crossing in the Berwick area. Specialist Network Rail engineers have been attending to investigate and repair the damage.

“There are still minor delays in the affected area, but lines are open for services.”

Disruption is expected until 6pm.

Following a road vehicle colliding with the barriers at a level crossing earlier today between Lewes and Eastbourne all lines have now reopened. Trains running between these stations may continue to be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No trains will run between Eastbourne and Lewes ‘until further notice’ as a result, Southern Rail said.

A spokesperson for the rail service said: “Specialist Network Rail engineers are en route now to investigate the damage and begin repairs.

"Until this is complete, no trains can run through the area, and most trains are instead expected to run between London Victoria / Brighton and Lewes, and between Ashford / Hastings and Eastbourne.”

‘A limited number’ of rail replacement buses have been requested to run between Eastbourne and Lewes, which commuters can enquire about by speaking to station staff.

Disruption is now expected to last until 4pm.

Southern Rail added: “If you are travelling now, your journey is expected to take up to 60 minutes longer than usual.”