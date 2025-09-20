Southern Rail: Disruption expected in Sussex and Surrey amid London Victoria engineering work and North Downs Line signalling upgrade

Railway disruption is expected in Sussex and Surrey this weekend, amid London Victoria engineering work and a North Downs Line signalling upgrade.

People intending to use the train are advised to plan ahead and leave plenty of time to reach their destination.

London Victoria engineering work

There will be no Southern / Gatwick Express services to or from London Victoria on Saturday and Sunday (September 20 & 21).

This will affect Gatwick Express services between Brighton / Gatwick Airport and London Victoria as well as all Southern services to / from London Victoria.

It will also impact Southern services between East Croydon / Clapham Junction and Watford Junction, and also between Beckenham Junction and London Bridge.

Southern trains will be diverted via London Bridge and there will also be changes to other services.

A spokesperson for National Rail explained: “Engineering work is taking place at London Victoria, closing all lines used by Gatwick Express and Southern.

"No Gatwick Express services will run. You can use Southern or Thameslink services for travel between London Bridge and Gatwick Airport at no extra cost.

"On Saturday and Sunday, no Southern services will run to / from London Victoria.”

On Saturday, replacement buses will run between Clapham Junction and Balham, calling at Wandsworth Common. Trains will run to an amended timetable between Balham and West Croydon via Crystal Palace and Norwood Junction, and between Balham and Epsom Downs via Selhurst and West Croydon.

Trains to and from Uckfield in East Sussex will only run between East Croydon and Uckfield.

No trains will run between London Bridge and Beckenham Junction.

On Sunday, replacement buses will run between Clapham Junction and Streatham Common, calling at Wandsworth Common and Balham.

Trains will run to an amended timetable between Streatham Hill and West Croydon via Crystal Palace and Norwood Junction, and between Selhurst and Epsom Downs via West Croydon.

All weekend, trains to and from Brighton / Eastbourne / Ore / Littlehampton / Portsmouth Harbour / East Grinstead will be diverted to operate to and from London Bridge, and will run to an amended timetable with some extended journey times.

National Rail added: “Trains to / from Horsham / Dorking will also run to / from London Bridge, running non-stop between Mitcham Eastfields and London Bridge. Trains will run to an amended timetable between London Bridge and Caterham / Tattenham Corner via Tulse Hill.

“Trains between London Bridge and London Victoria via Sydenham and Crystal Palace will not run.

“No direct services will operate between London and Reigate. Trains will be amended to run between Reigate and Redhill only. You should use alternative trains between Redhill and London.

“No Southern trains will call at stations between London Bridge and East Croydon via Sydenham.

“No trains will run between East Croydon / Clapham Junction and Watford Junction.”

North Downs Line signalling upgrade

Buses are replacing trains between North Camp / Guildford and Gatwick Airport. This work has been taking place from Sunday, September 14 and will continue until Saturday, September 27.

National Rail explained: “Engineering work is taking place between Wanborough and Reigate via Guildford on Sunday 14 September and between Guildford and Reigate from Monday 15 to Saturday 27 September, closing all lines.

"Network Rail are renewing level crossings and signalling between Shalford and Gomshall for a safer, more reliable railway.

“Network Rail will be completing the final stage of their re-signalling on the line. In addition, at Burrows and Brook level crossings, new barriers will be installed that cover the full width of the road as opposed to just half.

“Once all of the physical components are in, testing will be conducted to make sure the new signalling system and level crossings work as intended, ready for the re-opening of the line.”

A half hourly train service will operate between Reading and Guildford.

Buses will operate between: Guildford and Gatwick Airport (direct); Guildford and Redhill (stopping)

Buses will call at Dorking (Main) instead of Dorking (Deepdene). These stations are just a short distance apart

After 10pm each night, buses will not call at Chilworth because of a level crossing closure. You should use other stations instead.

You can plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries journey planner.