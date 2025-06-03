Southern Rail: Diversions in place after 'obstruction' blocks trains from reaching key West Sussex station

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Trains are being delayed due to an incident in West Sussex on Tuesday morning (June 3).

Southern Rail reported an incident at Barnham station just before 11am.

“We have been made aware of an obstruction blocking the line at Barnham,” a social media post read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The line towards Portsmouth and Southampton is currently blocked.

Southern Rail reported an incident at Barnham station just before 11am on Tuesday (June 3). Photo: Google Street ViewSouthern Rail reported an incident at Barnham station just before 11am on Tuesday (June 3). Photo: Google Street View
Southern Rail reported an incident at Barnham station just before 11am on Tuesday (June 3). Photo: Google Street View

“If you are travelling from Barnham towards Chichester services are currently unable to run as Platform 2 has had an obstruction on the line.

“We would advise you to use an alternative route and allow at least an extra 30 minutes to complete your journey.”

Southern said people can use their ticket services on the following at no extra cost:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

– South Western Railway services between London Waterloo, Clapham Junction, Havant, Fratton and Portsmouth, as well as between Portsmouth and Southampton Central;

– Great Western Railway (GWR) services between Portsmouth and Southampton Central;

– Stagecoach buses on the following routes:

- 500 between Littlehampton, Barnham and Chichester

- 700 between Littlehampton, Chichester, Havant and Portsmouth

People are advised to check the alternative route map to plan your journey: https://www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates/alternative-route-maps

Related topics:BarnhamTrainsPortsmouthSouthern RailSouthamptonHavant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice