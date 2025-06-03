Trains are being delayed due to an incident in West Sussex on Tuesday morning (June 3).

Southern Rail reported an incident at Barnham station just before 11am.

“We have been made aware of an obstruction blocking the line at Barnham,” a social media post read.

“The line towards Portsmouth and Southampton is currently blocked.

Southern Rail reported an incident at Barnham station just before 11am on Tuesday (June 3). Photo: Google Street View

“If you are travelling from Barnham towards Chichester services are currently unable to run as Platform 2 has had an obstruction on the line.

“We would advise you to use an alternative route and allow at least an extra 30 minutes to complete your journey.”

Southern said people can use their ticket services on the following at no extra cost:

– South Western Railway services between London Waterloo, Clapham Junction, Havant, Fratton and Portsmouth, as well as between Portsmouth and Southampton Central;

– Great Western Railway (GWR) services between Portsmouth and Southampton Central;

– Stagecoach buses on the following routes:

- 500 between Littlehampton, Barnham and Chichester

- 700 between Littlehampton, Chichester, Havant and Portsmouth

People are advised to check the alternative route map to plan your journey: https://www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates/alternative-route-maps