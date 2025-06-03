Trains are still subject to severe delays in West Sussex after station roofing fell onto a railway track and caused an 'electrical short circuit'.

Southern Rail reported an obstruction at Barnham station just before 11am on Tuesday (June 3).

This is one of a ‘number of incidents’ in the area, according to National Rail.

The latest travel update read: “A number of incidents have occurred today in the Barnham area. As a result, the line towards Chichester and Southampton are blocked.

"Trains running through Barnham may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

“Disruption is expected until 17:00.”

Teams have been working with local staff and colleagues at Network Rail to ‘remove a piece of station roofing’ that has fallen on the track at Barnham.

"Although this obstruction is now clear, it has caused an electrical short circuit, which has in turn affected the signalling system,” an incident update read.

"As this is ‘failsafe’, the route towards Chichester is unavailable, and the points are locked so that trains must travel towards Bognor Regis and avoid the issue.”

The routes affected are between London Victoria and Bognor Regis / Portsmouth Harbour; between Brighton and Chichester / Portsmouth & Southsea / Southampton Central; between Horsham and Bognor Regis / Portsmouth Harbour; and between Barnham and Bognor Regis

National Rail added: “An obstruction on the track at Barnham is causing severe disruption to Southern services in this area. This has also led to a points failure at the same station, due to the location where the item has fallen.

“Trains are currently unable to run from Barnham towards Chichester, Portsmouth or Southampton Central. In reaction, trains in the opposite direction are also affected.

“Because the line is closed at this location, trains will be revised or cancelled at short notice.

“Where trains are revised, it means they may finish their journeys before they get to the affected area, or may be diverted to different destinations.

“For example, some trains will divert to Bognor Regis after leaving Barnham.

“Because this incident is causing congestion in the area, you will also find a delay of up to 30 minutes to trains which are running.”

This disruption affects the following Southern routes, in both directions for each one:

Brighton - Chichester

These trains are being diverted after they leave Barnham. They will run to Bognor Regis and return back to Brighton from there.

Brighton - Portsmouth & Southsea

These trains are being diverted after they leave Barnham. They will run to Bognor Regis and return back to Brighton from there.

Brighton - Southampton Central

Southern may be able to offer a limited shuttle service at times between Chichester and Southampton Central. This won't serve the part of the route between Brighton and Chichester.

A few trains may also be diverted to run as Brighton - Bognor Regis services, or may be cancelled entirely.

London Victoria - Portsmouth Harbour & Bognor Regis

These trains will not divide at Horsham, and will run as a London Victoria - Bognor Regis service.

Shuttle train services between Barnham and Bognor Regis

These will be cancelled to reduce congestion in the area, as there are extra trains diverting into Bognor Regis.

National Rail added: “This disruption means that if you travel now, you may need to use another route to get to your destination, especially if you are travelling between Barnham, Chichester and either Portsmouth or Southampton.

“You will need to leave at least 30-60 minutes of extra time for your journey. This is not an exact estimate, as it will depend exactly where you are travelling.”

Your ticket will be accepted at no extra cost on some South Western Railway services, Great Western Railway (GWR) services, Stagecoach buses and London Underground services. For more details, see https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service-disruptions/barnham-20250603/

If you are on a train which is diverted to Bognor Regis, you are advised to change there for buses on route 700 towards Chichester, and then change again for onward bus connections if needed.

If you are at Barnham and need a train towards Chichester, Portsmouth or Southampton Central, use buses on route 500 to Chichester, and then change for onward bus connections if needed. You can also use trains towards Bognor Regis, then Route 700.

If you are travelling between the Portsmouth area and Gatwick Airport, it is recommended that you use South Western Railway services via Havant and Guildford, changing at Guildford for Great Western Railway services to Gatwick Airport.

National Rail said: “At the moment, Southern cannot provide their usual train service at the following stations:

“Fishbourne, Bosham, Nutbourne, Southbourne, Emsworth, Warblington, Havant, Hilsea, Fratton, Portsmouth & Southsea, Portsmouth Harbour, Cosham, Fareham, Swanwick, Woolston or Southampton Central.

“South Western Railway run alternative services that call at Havant, Hilsea, Fratton, Portsmouth & Southsea, Portsmouth Harbour, Cosham, Fareham, Swanwick, Woolston and Southampton Central. These trains are on different routes compared to Southern, and they do not serve any stations between Chichester and Warblington.

“Great Western Railway (GWR) run alternative services between Portsmouth Harbour, Portsmouth & Southsea, Fratton, Cosham, Fareham and Southampton Central, but they do not serve any stations between Chichester and Havant, or call at Swanwick.”

You can check your journey at www.nationalrail.co.uk/journey-planner/

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey. Keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as ‘both will be required to support any claim’.