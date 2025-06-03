Trains were subject to major delays in West Sussex after multiple incidents on Tuesday (June 3).

Southern Rail first reported an incident at Barnham station just before 11am.

Staff worked with Network Rail engineers to ‘remove a piece of station roofing’ that fell on the track.

This ‘caused an electrical short circuit’, which ‘in turn affected the signalling system’, according to National Rail.

Southern Rail reported an incident at Barnham station just before 11am on Tuesday (June 3). Photo: Google Street View

After this incident was resolved, trespass incidents forced the electricity to be switched off on two occasions on Tuesday evening.

“We have been made aware of an obstruction blocking the line at Barnham,” the initial social media post from Southern Rail, on Tuesday morning, read.

“The line towards Portsmouth and Southampton is currently blocked.

“If you are travelling from Barnham towards Chichester services are currently unable to run as platform two has had an obstruction on the line.

“We would advise you to use an alternative route and allow at least an extra 30 minutes to complete your journey.”

Southern said people could use their tickets, at ‘no extra cost’, on some South Western Railway services; Great Western Railway (GWR) services and Stagecoach buses.

As of 2pm, platform two at Chichester remained blocked.

A further update at 3.45pm read: “The line to Chichester has now re-opened, and we are running trains again to Portsmouth and Southampton.

“However, only one platform is currently available for trains to Bognor Regis and towards Chichester. In addition, disruption to train crew and stock locations means that some services may still be delayed or cancelled.”

With trains gradually returning to their normal service, West Coast services faced further disruption due to a trespasser near Havant.

“Power to the third rail has been switched off between Havant and Bedhampton, so no trains can run past Chichester at this time,” Southern Rail reported, at 5.10pm.

"This is also affecting South Western Railway services between Havant, Portsmouth, Southampton, and London.

“Please check your journey before you travel.”

British Transport Police (BTP) officers arrived on site to ‘remove the trespasser’ so the railway could reopen ‘as soon as possible’, Southern Rail reported.

Those travelling between Chichester and Havant / Portsmouth were told to use Stagecoach bus route 700.

An update shortly before 6pm read: “The line has re-opened between Havant and Bedhampton.

“We are now working on getting our services back on schedule.. again.

“Trains towards Southampton will resume shortly. Trains towards Portsmouth are running but with delays.”

This situation was coming to its conclusion around 6.30pm – when yet another incident was reported in West Sussex.

“Services are once again being disrupted by a trespasser now between Worthing and Hove,” Southern Rail advised.

"This is affecting services between: Brighton & Worthing (and towards Portsmouth & Southampton) and London Victoria & Littlehampton.

"A rail replacement bus shuttle will be in operation shortly between Worthing and Hove.”

The police removed the trespasser from the railway by 7pm and the power to the line was restored once again.

Southern Rail added: “We are now able to move trains through the area but trains will still face delays for the time being.

"Services are getting back to normal along the West Coastway.

“There are still some delays and cancellations towards Bognor Regis and Southampton but overall, most trains are now running or are on time.”

Just before 10pm, the train company reported that services were no longer affected by any of the above incidents.

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be eligible for delay repay. You can make a claim at delayrepay.southernrailway.com.