Southern Rail trains are running at a reduced speed due to a ‘defective track’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was reported in Southampton around 5pm on Thursday (May 15) – with trains through Sussex among those still being affected on Friday morning.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said at 5.45pm on Thursday: “Some trains have been altered and these services will likely terminate and restart elsewhere, for instance at Portsmouth Harbour, Barnham or Bognor Regis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this time there are no trains running to and from Southampton.”

An update just before 9pm added: “Southern services will not run to/from Southampton this evening and Friday 16th May as Network Rail try to fix this issue.”

Southern Rail reported at 4.15am on Friday that Southern services – that would usually run to/from Southampton – ‘will terminate and restart elsewhere’, for instance at Portsmouth Harbour, Barnham or Bognor Regis.

Trains departing Brighton to Southampton Central at XX:13, will terminate and restart at Portsmouth & Southsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trains departing Brighton to Southampton Central at XX:43, will terminate and restart at Bognor Regis.

Trains departing Brighton to Southampton Central (pictured) have been affected by the disruption. Photo: Google Street View

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Please check before you travel as you'll likely need to change trains in order to complete your journey

“You should change at Hilsea or Fratton for connections to/from Southampton. This will add around an extra 20 minutes to your journey, so please allow extra time.

“To assist you in your journey, your tickets will be accepted on the below services, at no additional cost;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“South Western Railway services between Southampton/Portsmouth and Clapham Junction.

“Great Western Railway services between Southampton Central and Portsmouth Harbour.”

What is causing the disruption?

National Rail said this issue is expected to ‘continue to impact services’ until 6am on Saturday (May 17).

A spokesperson added: “A speed restriction has been put into place over a section of defective track at Southampton Central to allow trains to travel over the affected area safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result of this, services at this station may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

“Track engineers are working to ensure repairs are planned and completed as quickly as possible. Often, if these works involve the route being closed or a need for complex machinery, they'll need to happen overnight or during a weekend closure. Speed restrictions help prevent any further track damage until this is done.”

Follow the latest updates at https://x.com/SouthernRailUK/status/1923215553927213392