Southern train services affected by points failure at Preston Park: works continue at Wivelsfield
At 7.13am the company announced on X (formerly Twitter): “Due to points failure at Preston Park, trains are unable to run from Brighton to Preston Park. Services from Preston Park to Hove are also affected.”
They added: “Services are also being affected by signalling failure at Wivelsfield. This is causing delays to services towards London. Some services may be amended and call at fewer stations. Please allow up to an extra 30 minutes to complete your journey.”
At 7.37am Southern said the Preston Park points failure had been fixed. They said: “Services are still affected whilst works continue at Wiveslfield, although this route remains open. Our teams are working to recover the service. While this is done so services may still be delayed, altered or cancelled. Your tickets can be used at no extra cost on Brighton & Hove buses around Brighton, Hove and Preston.”