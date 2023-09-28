Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 7.13am the company announced on X (formerly Twitter): “Due to points failure at Preston Park, trains are unable to run from Brighton to Preston Park. Services from Preston Park to Hove are also affected.”

They added: “Services are also being affected by signalling failure at Wivelsfield. This is causing delays to services towards London. Some services may be amended and call at fewer stations. Please allow up to an extra 30 minutes to complete your journey.”

Southern's train services were disrupted this morning

