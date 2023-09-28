BREAKING
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall

Southern train services affected by points failure at Preston Park: works continue at Wivelsfield

Southern’s train services were disrupted this morning (Thursday, September 28) by a points failure at Preston Park.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 08:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At 7.13am the company announced on X (formerly Twitter): “Due to points failure at Preston Park, trains are unable to run from Brighton to Preston Park. Services from Preston Park to Hove are also affected.”

They added: “Services are also being affected by signalling failure at Wivelsfield. This is causing delays to services towards London. Some services may be amended and call at fewer stations. Please allow up to an extra 30 minutes to complete your journey.”

Read More
Two Sussex beaches make top ten list of most popular sandy spots in the UK
Southern's train services were disrupted this morningSouthern's train services were disrupted this morning
Southern's train services were disrupted this morning
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 7.37am Southern said the Preston Park points failure had been fixed. They said: “Services are still affected whilst works continue at Wiveslfield, although this route remains open. Our teams are working to recover the service. While this is done so services may still be delayed, altered or cancelled. Your tickets can be used at no extra cost on Brighton & Hove buses around Brighton, Hove and Preston.”

Related topics:Preston ParkBrightonHoveTwitterLondon